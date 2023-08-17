Harrogate's £11.2m Gateway plans halted as North Yorkshire Council rescinds decision to proceed in face of legal threat

The council is now seeking legal advice on how best to proceed with a largely Government-funded, three-year long process in which the scheme designed to tackle traffic congestion in Harrogate town centre has provoked growing opposition from the business community, in particular, in the course of three public consultations.

After news of a judicial review against the £11.2 million Harrogate Station Gateway scheme by Hornbeam Park Developments, North Yorkshire Council have, for the first time, paused the project until deciding how best to proceed in the face of a legal challenge by Hornbeam Park Development, a Harrogate-based real estate company led by commercial property owner Chris Bentley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement today, North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of environment, Karl Battersby, said: “We have received a legal challenge to the executive’s decision to progress the Transforming Cities Fund scheme in Harrogate.

Gateway controversy - North Yorkshire County Council is now seeking legal advice on how best to proceed with a largely Government-funded traffic project to transform the Station Parade area of Harrogate. (Picture North Yorkshire Council)

“Having taken external advice on the grounds of the challenge and having fully considered the matter, we have rescinded the decision to proceed with the scheme at this stage in order to avoid further costs and time delays.

“A further report will be considered by the executive soon, which will set out next steps and timescales for the project in line with legal advice.