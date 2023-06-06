News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate village bridge dating back to 17th-century to be closed 'for foreseeable future' after crack appears

A Grade II-listed bridge in Harrogate has been forced to close due to structural concerns after a crack appeared in the brickwork.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:42 BST

Hampsthwaite Bridge, which spans the River Nidd in the village near Harrogate, dates back to the 17th-century.

Villagers reported a two-inch gap, which was wide enough for the river to be visible through it.

A statement from North Yorkshire Council said: “Hampsthwaite Bridge is currently closed due to structural concerns.

"It will remain closed for the foreseeable future until it is made safe.

“Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

