Harrogate village bridge dating back to 17th-century to be closed 'for foreseeable future' after crack appears
A Grade II-listed bridge in Harrogate has been forced to close due to structural concerns after a crack appeared in the brickwork.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:42 BST
Hampsthwaite Bridge, which spans the River Nidd in the village near Harrogate, dates back to the 17th-century.
Villagers reported a two-inch gap, which was wide enough for the river to be visible through it.
A statement from North Yorkshire Council said: “Hampsthwaite Bridge is currently closed due to structural concerns.
"It will remain closed for the foreseeable future until it is made safe.
“Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”