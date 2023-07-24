News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate travel issues that matter to public and businesses to be discussed in important event

The future of transport in Harrogate is to be discussed by the major players in the biggest meeting on this crucial issue for the town for years.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 10:33 BST

Representatives of Harrogate Bus Company, Northern Railway, LNER and Leeds Bradford Airport are all expected to attend the event on Monday, September 11.

Hosted by Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, the event follows a troubled time for public transport since the pandemic and lockdown came to an end.

Issues currently in the limelight include:

Representatives of Northern Railway and LNER are coming to Harrogate to discuss the future of the town's transport and travel. (Picture National World)
Representatives of Northern Railway and LNER are coming to Harrogate to discuss the future of the town's transport and travel. (Picture National World)
Should – and will – the Harrogate rail line with Leeds and York be electrified?

Will the frequency and number of rail services to Harrogate be maintained and extended?

Is the future of the ticket office at Harrogate railway station assured?

Can bus and air transport services be sustained despite the cost of living crisis?

Harrogate Line Supporters Group, which campaigns for better rail services for Harrogate, is expected to attend the event which has the label “Transport Update - Planes, Trains & Buses”.

Not only are the issues important to the general public but also to the town’s business world and hospitality sector.

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce argues many businesses depend on reliable transport services, locally and long distance.

The Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones, who was a junior transport minister under three different Prime Ministers – has highlighted improvements on the Harrogate line in recent years, including the replacement of old Pacers trains.

The meeting on Monday, September 11 will run from 5.30pm to 8pm.

