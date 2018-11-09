Harrogate roadworks: Lane closure on stretch of A61 as 30-week project nears completion

A stretch of a busy Harrogate road will be reduced to single-file traffic as a 30-week-long gas work project nears completion.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) have said that work to replace 4km of old metal gas mains with plastic pipes at the junction of St George's Road and Leeds Road will be completed by next Wednesday (November 14), but will require part of a lane on the dual carriageway to be closed.

Harrogate fire: Derelict building incident 'believed to be deliberate'

While temporary traffic lights, which have been in place since Saturday, October 27, have been removed a 50 metre stretch of one lane on Leeds Road will be closed until the work is finished.

Steve Goodwin, Site Manager Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to thank customers for their patience during this essential work.

“This upgrade scheme will ensure a reliable, safe gas supply for homes and businesses for many years to come.

“No one likes roadworks, and we know the temporary lights have been a cause of frustration. Our thanks to motorists for bearing with us.”

Harrogate's town centre vote: Result soon

For further information about the project please contact NGN’s Customer Care team on 0800 040 7766 or email customercare@northerngas.co.uk

Remembrance: Ripon unveils best light show in the UK

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a wee