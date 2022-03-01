Harrogate road closures for motorists to avoid this week

The latest expected works list shows that there will be lane closures for electrical works on the A1(M) northbound at junction 50 Interchange from 8pm tonight (March 1) to 6am tomorrow with slight delays of under 10 minutes expected.

There will also be a lane closure with traffic signals for horticulture works on the A168 eastbound at Dishforth from from 8pm on March 8 to 6am on March 9, again with slight delays of under 10 minutes.

Harrogate's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Motorists should expect moderate delays or between 10-30 minutes until May 27, 2022.