Harrogate residents respond to ‘immediate’ plans to improve safety near schools announced by county council

North Yorkshire County Council believes thousands of families will benefit from the measures for the Pannal Ash and Oatlands area - including Harrogate’s first Schools Streets initiative.

Local resident Hazel Peacock, of Oatlands Road Safety and Active Travel Campaign, and Dr Jenny Marks, of Pannal Ash Safe Streets, welcomed the announcement but stressed their work to progress road safety near schools would carry on.

They said: “We look forward to the delivery of much-needed road safety and active travel improvements for south and west Harrogate.

Representatives from North Yorkshire County Council’s highways team, Cllr Keane Duncan, local schools, police and campaign groups at yesterday’s meeting at St Aidan’s Church of England High School.

"We will continue to engage with North Yorkshire County Council and Cllr Duncan until such changes are implemented.”

The town's first Schools Streets initiative is to be trialled at Oatlands Junior School, which involves closing Beechwood Grove to traffic at school pick-up and drop-off times to create a safer environment and encourage more children to walk, cycle or scoot to school.

The aim is also to promote a heathier lifestyle, reduce congestion and improve air quality.

The new measures are set to be introduced in September under an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO).

Other measures include a parallel crossing on Oatlands Drive and a signal crossing on Slingsby Walk and Wetherby Road, due to be delivered in the coming financial year.

This month, 20mph vehicle activated signs will be installed in Pannal Ash.

The existing lining on Hookstone Road will be refreshed, and the introduction of double yellow lines and a pedestrian island will be considered.

Requests to create new 20mph zones are also under review.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Coun Keane Duncan, said: “This meeting represents a crucial step towards improving road safety and promoting more sustainable journeys for children and families.

“We are working closely with all Pannal Ash and Oatlands area schools, local councillors and residents to make improvements in these busy areas.

“The council has agreed to a comprehensive package of highway improvements to be delivered in the immediate term, including new crossing points, vehicle activated signs and Harrogate’s first School Streets pilot at Oatlands Junior School.

“We are continuing to work on further measures to be delivered in the longer term, including consideration of requests for new 20mph zones.

“Highways improvements are just part of the strategy, however.

"Culture change is critical, too, and we are supporting all schools in the area to play their role by producing a Travel Plan if they don’t yet have one in place."

Further measures to improve sustainable and safe travel in the west of Harrogate could be delivered using £565,000 of National Productivity Investment Fund (NPIF) funding made available after the county council decided not to progress with phase two of the Otley Road cycle way.

Subject to consultation, this sustainable transport package could include 20mph speed limits, crossing points, cycling signage and improvements to bus corridors.

Proposals will be presented to local councillors at the area constituency committee this summer and implementation could start from autumn.

Meanwhile, the outcome of the Oatlands Drive Feasibility Study will be shared with local councillors later this month so next steps and designs for this area can be considered.

