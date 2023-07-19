Harrogate residents hard hit by house building now face closure of pedestrian access this week
Access through Kingsley Road and Bogs Lane during working hours from 10am today, Wednesday, July 19 until Friday, July 21.
The move comes as Redrow Homes starts to carry out essential trench works to enable the future three-way traffic light installation made necessary by hundreds of new homes being built in the area.
The housing developer advises local residents that it will be reopening the access each evening where possible.
But, Redrow Homes, adds, they would suggest that any regular users of the access find alternative routes during this period just in case it is not deemed appropriate.
Lib Dem North Yorkshire Councillor Chris Aldred, who represents High Harrogate & Kingsley division, said: “Hopefully they will do this work quickly and not require further time after this week.”