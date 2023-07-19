News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Harrogate residents hard hit by house building now face closure of pedestrian access this week

Pedestrian access to an area of Harrogate hit by five years of constant new housing developments is to close this week temporarily.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 12:09 BST

Access through Kingsley Road and Bogs Lane during working hours from 10am today, Wednesday, July 19 until Friday, July 21.

The move comes as Redrow Homes starts to carry out essential trench works to enable the future three-way traffic light installation made necessary by hundreds of new homes being built in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The housing developer advises local residents that it will be reopening the access each evening where possible.

Five years of house building, now pedestrian access through the Kingsley Road and Bogs Lane area of Harrogate is to be closed during working hours from 10am today, Wednesday, July 19 until Friday, July 21. (Picture Gerard Binks)Five years of house building, now pedestrian access through the Kingsley Road and Bogs Lane area of Harrogate is to be closed during working hours from 10am today, Wednesday, July 19 until Friday, July 21. (Picture Gerard Binks)
Five years of house building, now pedestrian access through the Kingsley Road and Bogs Lane area of Harrogate is to be closed during working hours from 10am today, Wednesday, July 19 until Friday, July 21. (Picture Gerard Binks)
Most Popular

But, Redrow Homes, adds, they would suggest that any regular users of the access find alternative routes during this period just in case it is not deemed appropriate.

Lib Dem North Yorkshire Councillor Chris Aldred, who represents High Harrogate & Kingsley division, said: “Hopefully they will do this work quickly and not require further time after this week.”

Related topics:Redrow HomesHarrogateChris AldredHigh HarrogateNorth Yorkshire