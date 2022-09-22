Harrogate rail passengers set to face nine days of disruption to services in October

Network Rail is making essential upgrades to the track in the Newcastle area to create a more reliable and modern railway.

The work involves renewing the tracks as well as five sets of switches and crossings, which allow trains to transfer between tracks, in addition to work being completed on overhead lines and level crossings.

Between Saturday 1 and Sunday 9 October, essential work will be taking place on tracks near Newcastle which will affect Harrogate passengers.

LNER has warned Harrogate rail passengers to expect nine days of disruption in October

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a change to services affecting LNER trains north of Darlington and Newcastle, as well as changes to trains between London and Harrogate, Bradford, Lincoln, Middlesbrough, Thornaby, Hull, Selby, Brough and Sunderland.

On Monday, October 10 in the unlikely event that the work is not complete, there may be some last minute cancellations and changes to services.

A spokesperson for LNER said: “If you want to travel on these dates, please be aware that services are expected to be extremely busy and we strongly recommend reserving a seat as those without a seat reservation may have to stand.”

A spokesperson for Network Rail added: “We apologise for any disruption caused, however these vital upgrades will make sure that we can keep services running smoothly and on time for years to come.”