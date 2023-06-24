Harrogate MP defends record on town's rail services with claim improvements can happen without electrification

Mr Andrew Jones pointed to the replacement of the much-hated Pacer trains as proof that the service was already getting better for passengers travelling on the York-Harrogate-Leeds line.

“Train and signalling technology has come along way in recent years," said the former rail minister.

"Not so long ago, electrification was just about the only way to increase capacity on our lines.

(Picture Gerard Binks)

"But now we have things like bi-modal trains that can operate on electrified and non-electrified routes.

“These improvements are some of the reasons why we have seen more and better services on our local route.

"This includes more direct trains to and from London, faster services to Leeds and later services to and from York.

"We also got rid of the Pacers which I think were loathed by anyone who used them."

The Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, who was a junior transport minister under three different Prime Ministers - David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson from May 2015 to June 2017 and from November 2018 to July 2019 - said he was not against the idea of electrifying the Harrogate line.

But it might not be an easy task, he added.

“Electrification is the ideal although there are issues with its implementation," said Mr Jones.

"For example, what structures might need to be put in place on the listed Knaresborough viaduct were full electrification to be undertaken?"

The MP's comments follow the news that Harrogate’s rail line had been labelled as a “high priority” route for electrification in a draft report by West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Mr Jones said he would always back improvements for Harrogate passengers but things were getting better.

"I support increased capacity on the railways and anything that will bring that about but I think it is important to recognise how far we have come.