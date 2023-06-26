Harrogate Lib Dem deeply troubled by situation over controversial £11.2m Gateway project

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Spokesperson for Harrogate and Knaresborough, said news that more than £2m had already been been spent on consultants for the scheme, which aims to part-pedestrianise the town centre and install new cycle lanes, raised questions whether it was still deliverable in an era of high inflation.

"For such a significant portion of the budget to be spent on consultants, without any tangible progress to show for it, is deeply troubling,” said Mr Gordon.

"Given that such a significant portion of the budget has already been spent, it raises questions about whether this scheme can actually still be delivered properly.

"With the Government have yet to get a grip on the current eye-watering levels of inflation, it seems ludicrous to progress with a plan when a revised cost for the project has not been produced.”

The costs have become yet another bone of contention in the controversial saga of Gateway.

Following a freedom of information request submitted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, North Yorkshire Council revealed that more than £2m had been paid to WSP so far, mostly towards design costs.

The council argues its use of consultants for the scheme is typical of large-scale active projects across the country.

Karl Battersby, Corporate Director of Environment at North Yorkshire Council, said: “Consultants have only been used where there is not sufficient in-house resource or very specific expertise within the council.

"This is a common occurrence with consultants used for almost, if not all, Transforming Cities Fund projects supported by the Government across the country.

“The cost includes survey work as well as individual disciplines – landscaping, highways, traffic modelling, signals, drainage, lighting – consultation support, planning and Traffic Regulation Orders, and project management, including business case development, risk reviews, programming and attendance at meetings.

“The design cost has increased where additional works have been identified, such as revisions to landscaping or additional consultation engagement.”

But the Lib Dem Parliamentary Spokesperson for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Tom Gordon argues the scheme now risks being cut back for financial reasons undermining the ability to deliver any meaningful improvements for Harrogate.

"I want Harrogate town centre to thrive and be a place accessible to all,” said Mr Gordon.

"But residents have told me they feel in the dark about what is happening with the project.

"This substantial pot of money could have been used to deliver innovative options for active travel making Harrogate more accessible to all.

"It is disappointing that North Yorkshire Council lacks a clear plan for an integrated transport network for Harrogate that would link existing routes and meet the needs of pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.”

Mr Gordon claimed the whole process revealed a failure of vision not only by the council but also Harrogate’s MP.

"Harrogate needs investment. Our roads are crumbling and our active travel routes are fragmented,” claimed Mr Gordon.

"Bug our Conservative MP has failed to make the case for investment by way of the Towns Fund or Levelling Up Fund from central Government.