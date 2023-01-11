Harrogate drivers set to face ten days of roadworks on major road from tomorrow
Northern Powergrid is carrying out essential maintenance work on Wetherby Road starting tomorrow, causing disruption to many drivers.
The works will start from Thursday, January 12 and are expected to last around ten working days.
Northern Powergrid will carry out work to install new electric vehicle charging points in the car park at the Leon restaurant.
It will mean that the inside lane of the carriageway outside Leon on the approach to the Woodlands junction will be closed.
A spokeswoman for Northern Powergrid said: "Our specially trained engineers will excavate a trench and install new cables in the highway footpath.
"Safety barriers will be in place to create a temporary footpath for local residents and traffic management will be in place whilst a section of the inside lane of the carriageway is temporarily closed.
“Our teams will do all they can to minimise disruption for motorists and the community whilst we carry out this required work and we thank local residents for their patience.”