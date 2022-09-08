Harrogate drivers set to face 11 days of roadworks on Skipton Road from next week
Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is carrying out essential maintenance work on Skipton Road next week, causing disruption to many drivers.
By Lucy Chappell
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:35 am
The works will start from Monday, September 12 and are expected to last until Friday, September 23.
So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently and to protect the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place.
A set of multi-way temporary traffic lights will be in place at the junction of Dragon Road.
For more information about the roadworks, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map