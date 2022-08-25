Harrogate drivers set to face 10 weeks of roadworks from next week

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ageing metal pipework is being replaced with new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now while getting the network ready to transport alternative greener fuels in the future.

The work will start on Tuesday, August 30 and is expected to last for 10 weeks and has been planned in collaboration with North Yorkshire County Council.

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place at several stages of the project.

Crescent Road – lane closure and traffic lights

A lane closure will be introduced on Crescent Road between Montpellier Road and Parliament Street along with four-way lights on Crescent Road, Parliament Street, Ripon Road and Kings Road from Monday, September 5 for two weeks.

The existing lights will be bagged and temporary traffic lights will be in place and will be manned between 7am and 7pm.

Montpellier Road – road closure

A road closure will be implemented on Montpellier Road between Crescent Road and The Ginnel from Monday, September 19 for two weeks.

Cold Bath Road – traffic lights

Two-way and three-way lights on Cold Bath Road from Monday, October 3 for five weeks and manned between 7am and 7pm to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Wellington Square – road closure

A road closure will be introduced on Wellington Square from Monday, October 17 and in place for two weeks.

Signs will be displayed for motorists and a full signed diversions will be put in place.

Russ Kaye, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

"However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Harrogate.