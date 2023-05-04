Harrogate campaigners' 20mph limit petition crosses threshold to trigger North Yorkshire Council debate

Members of the Oatlands Road Safety & Active Travel Campaign say they have now crossed the threshold for the number of signatures necessary to trigger a debate on the proposals by North Yorkshire Council.

But they are making a last minute plea for the public to keep showing their support at 38degrees.org to give the campaign even more weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hazel Peacock of Oatlands Road Safety & Active Travel Campaign said: "We plan to submit the petition for a maximum speed of 20mph on roads in south and west Harrogate to North Yorkshire County Council next week.

Oatlands Drive in Harrogate which leads to St Aidan's School and St John Fisher's School. (Picture Gerard Binks)

"If this petition reaches 500 signatures or more, by people living or working in the Harrogate and Knaresborough parliamentary constituency area, it will be scheduled for a debate at the next meeting of the appropriate constituency committee.

"There are a a total of 870 signatures to date."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is estimated that more than 4,000 children and young people walk, cycle and travel by bus and car each day to the schools, colleges and early years settings in south and west Harrogate.

Campaigners have identified the following locations which have 30mph speed limits as areas of concern:

Oatlands Infant School

Oatlands Junior School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St John Fisher’s Catholic High School

St Aidan’s Church of England School

Harrogate FE College

Busy Bees nurseries at South Drive & Hornbeam Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicki Evans of Oatlands Road Safety & Active Travel Campaign said: "Road safety has been of particular concern from school leaders, parents and carers of school children and local residents in Oatlands and the wider Harrogate area for many years.

"We want safer streets for the children, young people and wider community when travelling to school and other locations in the area.

"A maximum speed of 20mph is urgently needed to reduce road collisions, improve safety, reduce air pollution and create a better environment for walking, wheeling, cycling and scooting to schools, shops, workplaces and local."

To sign the 20mph speed limit petition, visit:

Advertisement Hide Ad