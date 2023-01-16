Harrogate bus operators fight to keep bus services on the right road amid growing challenges

Harrogate Bus Station. (Picture Gerard Binks)

With two popular routes already under threat - the X12 bus service provided in the Duchy area of Harrogate by Connexions and the 24 Pateley Bridge-Harrogate service which was operated by Harrogate Bus Company until last October - the stakes are set to rise even higher at the end of March when the Government's Covid support for bus companies is finally withdrawn.

Both local bus companies acknowledge the mounting challenges they face to maintain existing timetables.

But they also say they hope to avoid the sort of predictions of doom being heard in other parts of the country, including South Yorkshire, in particular.

Transdev, the parent company of Harrogate Bus Company, told the Harrogate Advertiser it has no plans to reduce services in the Harrogate area.

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: "As Harrogate's leading bus operator, we remain fully committed to providing the best service, including on our frequent seven-day routes linking Harrogate and Knaresborough.

"Next month, February, our 36 bus service from Harrogate to Leeds will return to its pre-pandemic frequency, with a bus every 10 minutes to Leeds.

"At the same time, while providing some much-needed efficiencies, we'll deliver more frequent services for the majority of our Bilton customers with a new timetable for route 2."

Harrogate Bus Company's 36 bus service from Harrogate to Leeds will return to its pre-pandemic frequency from next month, with a bus every 10 minutes to Leeds.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's announcement that the Government was to slash energy bills support for businesses from £18bn in the last six months to £5.5bn for the 12 months from April, means bus operators are bracing themselves for a rocky 2023.

Despite bus companies' best efforts, passenger numbers in the Harrogate district remain stubbornly at around 80 per cent of Covid pre-pandemic levels.

Like businesses big and small in the rest the British economy, the problem of reduced revenue comes at a time of rising operating costs in the face of eye-watering energy bills and high inflation.

Harrogate Bus Company said, on top of the above, it had had to introduce wage increases for staff of around 10 per cent while the cost of engineering materials had risen by 30 per cent.

Connexions managing director Craig Temple told the Harrogate Advertiser he was reluctant to cut any bus services but the overall economic picture meant, as well as the Duchy service, which is due to be withdrawn this Friday, January 20, the bus operator was also looking at some other cuts to the X1 and X70.

Harrogate Bus Company said it was working with North Yorkshire County Council to “create solutions” and maintain its award-winning services.

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: "We continue to work with the county council to create solutions.

"A key issue across the private and public sectors is the level of financial support for contracted bus routes and concessionary travel.

"Both have been generally unable to keep up with inflationary cost pressures.

"In the longer term, we're constantly investing to raise the quality and efficiency of our Harrogate network, including the planned replacement of our entire fleet in the town with new zero emission electric buses."