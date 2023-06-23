Harrogate bus operator is to extend popular £2 fares offer after record-breaking rise in passengers

The Government has confirmed plans to extend its financial support to bus operators, which means that a single journey on all parent firm Transdev’s buses, including those run by The Harrogate Bus Company, will remain at just £2 until October 30, slashing 73 per cent off the cost of a journey on its flagship 36 route, linking Ripon and Harrogate with Leeds.

The scheme has given a boost to bus passenger numbers in the Harrogate area in the middle of tough economic conditions.

For journeys on The Harrogate Bus Company and other Transdev buses wholly within West Yorkshire, the £2 fare cap is already in place and will remain so, with support from West Yorkshire’s directly elected Labour mayor Tracy Brabin, through the Bus Service Improvement (BSIP) programme.

Harrogate Bus Company bus driver Kornelia Holmes celebrates as the Government confirms its £2 ‘Price Drop’ fare cap is remaining for passengers until October.

For Harrogate passengers, savings this summer and beyond will include:

£5.50 off Ripon to Leeds on The 36, saving 73 per cent

£3.40 off Harrogate to Bradford on FLYER A2, saving 63 per cent

Harrogate Bus Company’s parent firm Transdev’s Commercial Director Paul Turner said: “We are delighted to continue our participation in this extended fare cap, not least because we have seen record-breaking numbers of customers choosing to travel with us already, with every likelihood that this will continue.

“On some of our most popular routes, including our Yorkshire flagship The 36 between Ripon, Harrogate and Leeds, we’ve seen double-digit percentage growth in customer numbers – with especially strong gains on our longer inter-urban routes like Coastliner, where the savings are most significant.

“Further funding to support our networks has also now been confirmed and this will help sustain our quieter routes.”

Today’s announcement means the fare cap, promoted by The Harrogate Bus Company under its ‘Price Drop’ brand, will then be pegged back at £2.50 until November 2024, with a Government review of the initiative’s effectiveness planned ahead of then.