Harrogate Bus Company launches new service running every 30 minutes to RHS Garden Harlow Carr this summer

The new X6 bus will run every 30 minutes, every day from Saturday, July 22 all the way through until Sunday, September 3 – and £2-a-trip ‘Price Drop’ fares will be available from the driver or on the free Transdev Go app.

Visitors using the new express link can also save 30 per cent off the cost of adult and child admission tickets to the gardens, using a ‘Transdev Treats’ voucher available free from X6 bus drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RHS Garden Harlow Carr offers a variety of growing landscapes, from water features to woodland and wildflower meadows bursting with colour.

The Harrogate Bus Company is to launch a new route between the town centre and RHS Garden Harlow Carr

Visitors can stroll through 58 acres and find inspiration among the relaxing gardens and is an ideal family day out for all ages.

Steve Ottley, General Manager of The Harrogate Bus Company, said: “We want to make travelling to the amazing Harlow Carr Gardens as easy and swift as possible.

"That’s why we’ll be running special fast X6 journeys between Harrogate Bus Station and the Gardens every 30 minutes, seven days a week throughout the summer holidays – and our buses will take you right to the main entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For those coming from further afield, our premium luxury route 36 makes easy connections with our Harlow Carr express at Harrogate Bus Station, with buses from Leeds up to every ten minutes.

"Single journey tickets on the X6 express will be capped at no more than £2, making it great value especially with 30 per cent off admission just by showing your bus ticket when you arrive.

“Our friendly team will be on hand at Harrogate Bus Station to help with any queries, while our fast and smooth electric buses will help us clear the air for everyone enjoying a car free, carefree day out at Harlow Carr.”