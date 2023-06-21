Harrogate Bus Company is to offer free bus travel for military personnel in salute to their sacrifices
All journeys on the bus firm’s entire network will be free throughout Armed Forces Day this Saturday, June 24 for all current forces personnel, cadet volunteers and veterans from the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.
Harrogate Bus Company’s parent company, Transdev said it was keen to recognise the sacrifices made on behalf of the country.
“All of us at Transdev are keen to show how much we value what our service men and women do for our country,” said Transdev’s Operations Director Vitto Pizzuti.
"Providing free travel is our way of doing so, by making it easier for them to attend the many events taking place across the North."
Armed Forces Day in June each year salutes the service of men and women in the military.
Special events are taking place across the country, including in Scarborough which hosted the national celebration last year – while free regional events will also take place this Saturday on Briggate in Leeds city centre, and in front of Bradford City Hall on Centenary Square.
Veterans, current members of the military and cadet adult volunteers can all take advantage of Transdev’s free travel offer on Armed Forces Day, by showing a Forces ID card or simply by wearing their uniform or displaying their medals.
Full details of all Transdev bus services are available at: www.transdevbus.co.uk or via the free ‘Transdev Go’ app.