News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

Harrogate Bus Company embraces pioneering switch to biodiesel to cut carbon emissions by thousands of tonnes

Harrogate Bus Company’s introduction of a revolutionary high-blend biodiesel fuel is helping it cut carbon dioxide emissions in the town.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 16th Jun 2023, 15:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 15:27 BST

Its parent company, Transdev is already a pioneer in electric bus technology, after it became the first operator in Britain to introduce eight ‘opportunity charged’ Harrogate Electrics buses in 2018.

At that time, it was the only bus operator in Yorkshire to win funding of £2.25 million from the Government to create Britain’s first Low Emission Bus Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now the forward-thinking Harrogate-based operator is partnering with fuel provider Argent Fuels to switch its entire fleet across 10 operating centres to high blend biodiesel fuel.

Forward-thinking Transdev/Harrogate Bus Company is partnering with fuel provider Argent Fuels to switch its entire fleet across 10 operating centres to high blend biodiesel fuel. (Picture Gerard Binks)Forward-thinking Transdev/Harrogate Bus Company is partnering with fuel provider Argent Fuels to switch its entire fleet across 10 operating centres to high blend biodiesel fuel. (Picture Gerard Binks)
Forward-thinking Transdev/Harrogate Bus Company is partnering with fuel provider Argent Fuels to switch its entire fleet across 10 operating centres to high blend biodiesel fuel. (Picture Gerard Binks)
Most Popular

Transdev Operations Director Vitto Pizzuti said: “The biodiesel fuel we’re now using across our fleet is a high-blend B15 formation, produced as a solution of 15% biodiesel and 85% low sulphur diesel. In summer, the biodiesel content will rise to 25%, delivering even lower emissions in the communities we serve.

"Biodiesel is 100% biodegradable, less toxic than table salt and is derived from renewable sources.

“Completing our switch to this lower emission fuel is helping us to achieve environmental benefits now, and on a commercially viable basis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harrogate Bus Company has also been trialling electric vehicles built in Britain by Alexander Dennis in partnership with Chinese firm BYD on its busy route 1 between Harrogate and Knaresborough, plus alternatives from rival makers Mercedes and Yutong.

The trial results are set to inform the type and specification of 71 fully electric buses to be introduced in a jointly funded programme over the next three years, which will see the operator’s entire fleet based in Harrogate replaced by new zero emission electric vehicles.

In May 2022, Transdev’s bid to the Department for Transport’s Zero Emissions Bus Regional Areas (ZEBRA) fund, supported by a new partnership between its parent Transdev Group and North Yorkshire Council, was approved.

Together with Transdev’s own £12 million commercial investment, the funding will enable full electrification of its entire Harrogate service bus fleet, plus supporting infrastructure at its Starbeck headquarters, where its diesel fuel tank will be removed and replaced with electric charging points.

Related topics:HarrogateBritainGovernmentYorkshire