Grade II-listed 16th-century bridge in Harrogate district village of Hampsthwaite set to be closed for five weeks to undergo repair work

A historic bridge in the village of Hampsthwaite in Harrogate is set to be closed later this month for five weeks to undergo repair works.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read

Road users and pedestrians have been assured repairs to the 16th century stone bridge will be completed as quickly as possible.

The Grade-II listed Hampsthwaite Bridge sits at the north of the village and its three arches span the River Nidd.

Following a vehicle collision in June, the bridge has been closed to traffic and contractors will start the repairs on Monday, July 24, lasting for five weeks.

Hampsthwaite Bridge in Harrogate is set to be closed later this month for five weeks to undergo repair worksHampsthwaite Bridge in Harrogate is set to be closed later this month for five weeks to undergo repair works
Councillor Keane Duncan, North Yorkshire Council’s Executive Member for Highways and Transport, said: “The maintenance of our often historic bridges across the county is a huge task for our officers and unfortunately there are times when we encounter unforeseen repair work.

“On inspection of Hampsthwaite Bridge, our engineers found that the parapet has been pushed out over the edge of the bridge deck and this has damaged several of the corbels that support from beneath.

“These need to be repaired and 15 metres of the parapet taken down and rebuilt using hot mixed lime mortar.”

The bridge will be closed to traffic, cyclists and pedestrians throughout the works due to ongoing safety concerns and the fact the bridge is narrow.

Councillor Michael Harrison, who represents Hampsthwaite on North Yorkshire Council, added: “We appreciate the disruption the closure is having on road users so please be assured that our engineers have been getting plans in motion to carry out the repairs as quickly as possible.

"We will keep the public updated on the works as they progress.”

For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map

