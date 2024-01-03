Free Saturday parking to boost town centre as Harrogate BID peps up 'quiet January' for shops
The scheme to support the town’s retailers, residents and visitors is being introduced by business group Harrogate BID this Saturday.
Shoppers heading into town on a Saturday between January 6 and February 10 will be able to park free of charge between 10am and 6pm in the Victoria Multi-Storey Car Park, which can be accessed from East Parade.
The Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) team hope that this initiative will boost shopping for town centre companies during what can sometimes be a quieter month for business.
Matthew Chapman, BID Manager, said: “Free car parking is something we regularly hear described as a positive incentive from both our members and the general public, so it’s great to again work in collaboration with the car parking team at North Yorkshire Council to deliver this scheme at a key time of year.”
The aim of the initiative is that, with eight hours of free parking available each Saturday it will give shoppers plenty of time to explore Harrogate’s retail heart and enjoy a bite to eat in the variety of bars, restaurant and cafes on offer.
To redeem the free car parking, drivers must enter the automatic barriers at the Victoria Car Park after 10am and leave before 6pm.
Vehicles that enter before or after the specified times will be charged the regular price for the times outside of the free parking.
Information: https://harrogatebid.co.uk/