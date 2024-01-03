'Flash Sale’ offers tantalising prospect of £1 rail tickets for Harrogate passengers journeys to Leeds and York
The offer is part of a day ‘Flash Sale’ with five million tickets for journeys across the North of England up for grabs from just £1.
Journeys included in the ticket offer include the York-Harrogate-Leeds line.
There’s no promotional code needed but the £1 tickets must be booked by 4pm on Friday, January 5
The Flash Sale’ tickets are valid for travel between Wednesday, January 10 and Friday, March 1, 2024.
Terms & Conditions
On 03.01.24, five million £1 Advance tickets will be made available online and on the Northern app only (50p respectively for children aged 5–15).
For travel 10.01.24 – 01.03.24 on selected routes.
Ticket numbers vary by service.
You must travel on the date and service shown on the ticket purchased.
Railcard discounts not valid with this offer.
More information at: https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/offers/sale