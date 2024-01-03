News you can trust since 1836
'Flash Sale’ offers tantalising prospect of £1 rail tickets for Harrogate passengers journeys to Leeds and York

Rail operator Northern is to introduce £1 tickets for Harrogate passengers on the York-Leeds line.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 11:46 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 11:58 GMT
The offer is part of a day ‘Flash Sale’ with five million tickets for journeys across the North of England up for grabs from just £1.

Journeys included in the ticket offer include the York-Harrogate-Leeds line.

There’s no promotional code needed but the £1 tickets must be booked by 4pm on Friday, January 5

Rail operator Northern is to introduce £1 tickets for Harrogate passengers on the York-Leeds line. (Picture contributed)Rail operator Northern is to introduce £1 tickets for Harrogate passengers on the York-Leeds line. (Picture contributed)
Rail operator Northern is to introduce £1 tickets for Harrogate passengers on the York-Leeds line. (Picture contributed)

The Flash Sale’ tickets are valid for travel between Wednesday, January 10 and Friday, March 1, 2024.

On 03.01.24, five million £1 Advance tickets will be made available online and on the Northern app only (50p respectively for children aged 5–15).

For travel 10.01.24 – 01.03.24 on selected routes.

Ticket numbers vary by service.

You must travel on the date and service shown on the ticket purchased.

Railcard discounts not valid with this offer.

More information at: https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/offers/sale

