'Flash Sale’ offers tantalising prospect of £1 rail tickets for Harrogate passengers journeys to Leeds and York

Rail operator Northern is to introduce £1 tickets for Harrogate passengers on the York-Leeds line.

The offer is part of a day ‘Flash Sale’ with five million tickets for journeys across the North of England up for grabs from just £1.

Journeys included in the ticket offer include the York-Harrogate-Leeds line.

There’s no promotional code needed but the £1 tickets must be booked by 4pm on Friday, January 5

The Flash Sale’ tickets are valid for travel between Wednesday, January 10 and Friday, March 1, 2024.

Terms & Conditions

On 03.01.24, five million £1 Advance tickets will be made available online and on the Northern app only (50p respectively for children aged 5–15).

For travel 10.01.24 – 01.03.24 on selected routes.

Ticket numbers vary by service.

You must travel on the date and service shown on the ticket purchased.

Railcard discounts not valid with this offer.