Drivers from the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) union are set to take strike action in April.

Train operators Northern and LNER have announced that industrial action will disrupt services throughout the weekend.

Weekend:

Northern services will not run at all on Saturday April 6. Their services will be running on Friday and Sunday but delays and busy trains should be expected.

LNER will be running a majorly reduced skeleton service on Saturday April 6 on only core lines. The rest of the weekend will remain busy and short notice changes may occur.

Further action:

There will also be action short of a strike by ASLEF between Monday April 8 and Tuesday April 9, which is expected to cause disruption to train services. LNER and Northern trains will be running but delays, short notice changes and busy services are expected.

Train Operator’s comments:

A Spokesperson for Northern has said: “If travelling with Northern, or connecting onto other services across the country, check before you travel as industrial action may affect multiple parts of your journey.

“Some Northern services are expected to be very busy on routes shared with other train operators.

“Between April 4-9 (during 'action short of strike'), we expect some late notice cancellations to services, particularly the first and last services of the day. Please check before travelling, as close to the time as possible.”

A Spokesperson for LNER has said: “ Industrial action will affect the wider network between Monday Friday April 5 and Monday April 8 with different train operators impacted on separate dates during this period.

“An overtime ban by drivers is also in place between Thursday April 4 until Tuesday April 9 which could lead to short-notice changes and cancellations.

“Please check your entire journey if you plan to travel by train during this period.”

Visit https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes for more information on Northern services.