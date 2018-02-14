Drop in trade and job losses at Pannal's Black Swan pub

Job losses and a double digit drop in trade have hit a Pannal pub due to an eight-week road closure according to its landlord.

The Black Swan pub on Burnbridge Road has seen a drop in customers since the beginning of North Yorkshire County Council roadworks on January 8.

Landlord Piers Stringer says he was not informed of the council’s plans, and unable to plan ahead for the diversion of traffic.

He said:“I could have planned something promotional, or organised signs being put up to let people know that I am still open.

“When I asked if there was any chance of a sign like this from them (NYCC) they said it wouldn’t be fair on other businesses. But there hasn’t been a a sign at all to let people know anyone in the area is open.”

He added:“This is diverting traffic miles away from the pub and I just can’t understand how this happened without them telling us sooner so we could have planned.

“Because of this it is definitely a quieter time for us. I will admit that we are looking at a 30 per cent drop some weeks and on bad ones 60.

“The situation has also meant that I have had to lay off cleaners, kitchen and front of house staff. In total this is five people, all because of the drop in trade.

“I personally think what should now be looked at is how Highways organise themselves. You have to give people notice and better information.”

Steps are now being taken to provide signs advertising that businesses are open, according to the county council.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire County Council said: “The council would like to apologise for any inconvenience or difficulties the essential highway maintenance at Burn Bridge may be causing.

“Every effort was made to provide advance notice of this work including a letter drop to residents and businesses and advance notification signs in December.

“Arrangements are being made to provide ‘Businesses open as usual’ signs around the area of the work.”