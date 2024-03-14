Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tenter Hill Bridge, which carries Thorner Road over the A1(M) near Wetherby, will have its steel beams repainted.

The existing paint needs to be replaced to protect key elements from deterioration.

At the same time, National Highways will be carrying out further maintenance on the A1(M) in this area.

A bridge over the A1(M) near Wetherby is set to shut for up to six weeks to undergo essential maintenance work

The scheme will be divided into two sections.

The first will take place on the northbound side of the bridge between junctions 44 (Bramham) and 45 (Grange Moor).

The southbound section will then be repainted from April 10, with this part of the scheme likely to last for up to three weeks.

To ensure this is carried out safely, a series of full overnight closures will be in place on the A1(M).

CLOSURES AND DIVERSIONS

The overnight closures will begin on Thursday, March 21, on the A1(M) northbound between junctions 44 (Bramham) and 45 (Boston Spa).

The work on this section is expected to be carried out over a period of up to three weeks.

During these nights, the southbound carriageway will remain open.

From Wednesday, April 10, this work will switch to the southbound side, with overnight closures in place on the A1M southbound between junctions 45 and 44 for up to three weeks.

The northbound side will stay open.

The closures will be in place each night, Monday to Friday, and every other weekend, between 8pm and 6am.

The A1(M) will remain open during the day and no road closures will take place over the Easter weekend.

A fully-signed diversion will be in place.

The northbound diversion will be via Paradise Way, Thorner Road and West Woods Road, with the route reversed for the southbound work.

Drivers are advised to follow the diversions and not rely on their satnavs.