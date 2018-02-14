Driver hospitalised after colliding with tree near Summerbridge

Emergency service crews were called out to Summerbridge after a car collided with a tree

Firefighters and paramedics from Harrogate attended the road traffic collision on the B6165, between Summerbridge and Burnt Yates, at 11.20am on Tuesday (February 13).

The car roof was cut off so crews could remove the elderly driver, first aid was given at the scene but they were later taken to hospital with neck, head and back injuries.

North Yorkshire Police closed the road temporarily while crews attended the incident.