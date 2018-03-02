District rail users to face limited service with Saturday strike

Rail users face limited services this weekend due to a day of industrial action.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers will strike on Saturday, March 3.

However, trains are still scheduled to operate from between 7am and 7pm on the Leeds - Harrogate - York line.

Timetables published by rail operator Northern show that the earliest train calling at all stops from York leaves at 6.49am, while the earliest from Leeds departs from 7.14am.

Check the full altered timetables online at https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/