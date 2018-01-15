Did you witness hit and run in Pately Bridge?

An 80-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment after being hit by a car which didn't stop near Harrogate.

He was walking up Pately Bridge High Street near to the pharmacy at around 11.30am on Saturday when he was hit by the passing car and knocked to the ground .The vehicle, which was travelling up the High Street, did not stop, say North Yorkshire Police.

The man who lives in Pately Bridge was treated by ambulance staff at the scene and transferred to Harrogate hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing directly to the car driver to come forward to assist with enquires and anyone who witnessed the collision is also urged to contact police.

Contact 101, select option 2, and ask for Steve James or email steve.james117@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk and quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-13012018-0149.