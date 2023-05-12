Date is announced for launch of new rail timetable for passengers on Harrogate Leeds York line and King's Cross link

The train times boost follows cuts last year as the public transport system recovered from the affects of the pandemic.

Brian L Dunsby OBE of Harrogate Line Supporters Group welcomed the confirmation that twice-hourly service between Harrogate and York stations is to be retained in the new timetable which will be introduced on Sunday, May 21 and run until Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Mr Dunsby, who has long fought for a better deal for Harrogate railway passengers, said, in effect, there are only a few minor changes from the previous timetable.

Brian L Dunsby OBE of Harrogate Line Supporters Group pictured on an LNER Azuma train at Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)

"The new timetable continues the irritating repetition of SX (Saturday Excepted) and SO (Saturday Only) services early and late morning and evening with just one or two minutes difference at certain stations.

"Rationalising these minor differences would make the whole timetable clearer for everyone.

"The LNER Services between Harrogate and London Kings Cross are almost unchanged – except for the late evening return from King’s Cross to Harrogate arrives five minutes earlier at 21.30.”

Harrogate passengers are currently being impacted by strike action by ASLEF, the trade union for train drivers.

As a result, rail operator Northern is expected to run significantly fewer trains on today, Friday.