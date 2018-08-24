County contractors called back after road marking error at Knaresborough roundabout

Frustrated drivers took to social media earlier this week after incorrect markings were put down on a busy stretch of road by county council contractors near Knaresborough.

North Yorkshire County Council contractors who carried out re-surfacing work on the A658 roundabout near St James Retail Park put down markings which did not correspond with signage on Wednesday.

A number of drivers posted online after the work was carried out, including John Chefneux, who shared a picture of the incorrect lane arrows.

North Yorkshire County Council has since apologised and says the markings were corrected and temporary sign installed at the contractors' expense.

In a statement an NYCC spokesperson wrote: “The road markings were put down in error by contractors last night (Wednesday, August 22) . Once it was brought to our attention, temporary work was carried out to paint over them and we installed some temporary signs. This was done by 11am.

“The contractors will be back on site tonight to rectify the incorrect lane arrows so they reflect the existing signs. All costs associated with the error will be met by the contractor. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.’’