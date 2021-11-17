Change to Northern trains timetable

Northern is calling on its customers to plan journeys carefully ahead of timetable changes in December.

The new schedules, introduced from Sunday December 12, will include Knaresborough to Leeds route as the company aims on improving reliability and punctuality.

Tricia Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Northern said: “We have taken the opportunity, where possible, to make small improvements to our timetables, all designed to provide services that meet the needs of our customers.

“Customers are at the heart of everything we do and the new timetables build on May’s enhancements.”

Tricia added: “We fully understand the role we play in keeping people on the move and I am asking our customers to familiarise themselves with the new timetables, and to check carefully before any journeys to ensure their journeys go as smoothly as possible.“