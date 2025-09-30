Buses to replace trains between Knaresborough and York for nine days during major engineering works

Passengers travelling by train between Knaresborough and York are being warned to expect significant disruption as essential engineering work takes place across three consecutive weekends.

From Saturday, October 25, to Sunday, November 2, trains will be replaced by buses between the two stations while vital upgrades are carried out.

The work is part of a wider programme aimed at improving safety and reliability across the regional rail network.

During this period, engineers will be carrying out major repairs at Cattal signal box, including renewing the lever frame, as well as installing new gates and hinges at the level crossing.

Sam MacDougall, Operations Director at Network Rail, said: "We’re investing in vital upgrades across the area to deliver a more reliable and resilient railway for passengers.

"While we understand that changes to services can be disruptive, this work is vital to keep the network running safely and smoothly for years to come.

“We’re working closely with train operators to keep people moving and thank everyone for their patience while we carry out these improvements.”

A spokesperson for the train operating companies added: “We’re working closely with Network Rail to keep passengers on the move while this essential engineering work takes place.

"Replacement buses and revised timetables will be in place to help people reach their destinations, and we’re encouraging everyone to check before they travel.”

Passengers are being urged to check details of their journeys before travelling via National Rail or with their train operators.