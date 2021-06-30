Bus services plan approved

Ambitions to improve bus services across North Yorkshire are at the heart of a plan approved by county councillors last week.

At its meeting on June 22, North Yorkshire County Council’s Executive granted licence to create an Enhanced Partnership with local bus operators.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: “We value the close relationship with our local bus operators and are committed to supporting reliable and well-used bus services for a number of reasons.

“In North Yorkshire, public transport, and especially buses, play a really important role in supporting our rural communities and helping our residents to remain independent.

“Efficient bus services also enable and encourage us to leave our car at home in favour of more sustainable transport, which reduces congestion, lowers pollution and helps us keep fit.”

The council says that the partnership would secure continued access to national emergency funding for the bus sector through the Government’s Covid-19 Bus Services Support Grant, which is worth £27.3m a week nationally.

It would also ensure the authority was eligible for any new sources of funding from the Government’s £3bn National Bus Strategy.

An Enhanced Partnership would see the County Council and local bus operators working more closely together to improve services.

Early engagement has already taken place with operators to ensure a productive partnership could be developed to deliver improvements for passengers.”