Bus hits shop front in Wetherby town centre

Emergency services and officers from West Yorkshire Police rushed to the scene after the crash, which closed Market Place in Wetherby’s town centre.

An eye witness (who declined to be named) said: “It happened quickly. A car was turning and the bus was setting off. There was a collision and the bus hit another car and just seemed to drift across into the shop.”

A police spokesperson said that no one was injured in the incident.

The accident caused disruption to travel in Wetherby.