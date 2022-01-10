Breaking news: A1M closed northbound near Knaresborough

Highways England stated at 2.30pm on Monday January 10, that North Yorkshire Police and emergency services are on the scene, near Allerton.

“Road users are advised to follow the Solid Square diversion signs,” said a Highways spokesman.

Drivers are being diverted off at J46 Wetherby, then take the 1st exit on to the B6164 and proceed for about 0.5 miles.

At the roundabout take the third exit on to the A168 and continue for about 2 miles.

At the roundabout take the second exit on to the A168 and continue for a further 0.5 miles.

At the next roundabout take the first exit on to the A168 and proceed for 7.5 miles.

At the roundabout take the first exit on to the A6055 for about 200 yards then take second exit and re-join the A1M.

“Road users are also advised to allow extra time for their journey,” added the spokesman.

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

“Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional twitter feed.