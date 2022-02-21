Breaking: Boston Spa bridge closed

Motorists are being asked to avoid Bridge Road as the bridge is currently closed to all traffic.

“The road will be closed at the junction of High Street on the Boston Spa side of the river and at Church Causeway on the Thorp Arch side,” said a West Yorkshire Police spokesman.

Award-winning dog walker Richie Barlow said he had seen cracks in the bridge and alerted the police.

“I saw cracks in the road surface and called the police,” Richie told the Wetherby News.

“They have now turned up and closed the bridge.”