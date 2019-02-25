Biker from Leeds seriously injured in crash near Otley

A BIKER from Leeds was airlifted to hospital after he was seriously injured in a crash near Otley.

The 48-year-old man was riding a white Yamaha bike which was involved in collision with a black Peugeot car on Askwith Moor Road between Fewston Reservoir and Otley just after 2.30pm on Sunday (Feb 24).

The seriously injured man was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary, where he underwent surgery.

The driver of the Peugeot, a 28-year-old man from the Harrogate area, was uninjured along with a woman passenger in the car.

Diversions were put in place while police collision investigators examined the scene.

The road wwas reopened just before 7pm.

North Yorkshire Police said the older style Yamaha bike was travelling towards Otley and the Peugeot was heading towards the A59 when the collision happened.

Police are appealing for people to come forward who witnessed the collision or anyone who recalls seeing either vehicle on Askwith Moor Road before it happened.

The motorcyclist was wearing a black motorcycle jacket with a matt black helmet.

He was travelling with another motorcycle which was a short distance ahead of him, but was not involved in the collision.

Call Steve James of North Yorkshire Police on 101 with information, quoting reference number 12190034451.