Better Wetherby urges residents to have say on parking charges

Motorway sign for the A1 North Wetherby.

Better Wetherby is asking people to help stop the introduction of parking charges in the town which, they claim, could discourage visitors, affect local trade and cost full-time workers up to £860 a year.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say when proposals were made in late 2023 by Leeds City Council to introduce parking charges in the Wilderness and Old Station car parks, more than 6,000 people signed a petition organised by Ward Councillor Alan Lamb opposing the proposals.

Better Wetherby – a consortium of residents and organisations – firmly believes that introduction of these charges will be damaging for the town and now they want as many people as possible to get involved with the statutory consultation and have their say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “They are likely to discourage people from visiting the town which will have a negative effect on the local economy.

"It will particularly affect our excellent local shops and businesses - the charges could cost a full-time worker in the town up to £860 a year!

"Another likely consequence will be even more on-street parking in residential streets as motorists try to avoid having to pay.

"It might have been a different story if Wetherby had an efficient public transport system.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite strong local opposition, and opposition from councillors of all parties, the Leeds City Council Executive Board has announced it intends to proceed in introducing the charges.

"Before they can do so, however, there has to be a statutory consultation.

"This started on February 15 and runs until March 14,” the campaigners added.

“We don’t want to see our excellent shops disappear from the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to convince Leeds City Council NOT to introduce parking charges at the Wilderness and Old Station car parks in Wetherby.”

They are asking people to register their opposition by writing to Parking Services, Leeds City Council, P.O. Box 139, Leeds LS9 1AA, to object or make any representations; or email [email protected] specifying the grounds on which your objection or representation is made, by Friday March 14.

“Councillor Lamb has put together some helpful points to consider in your objection.

“Talk about the impact it will have on you, the town, your business, relatives, friends etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Try not to copy and paste from other people – sometimes, multiple identical objections can be counted as one.

“Get everyone in your household/business to respond.

“Consider submitting responses about all of the car parks affected, this policy will be devastating for those communities too.”

They stress you don't have to live in Wetherby to have your say.

“Encourage friends and relatives who use the town and may be affected or change their habits to submit objections too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you're a business owner, please encourage your staff and customers to object.

“The council must respond individually to everybody who objects, so please register your views.”

Full details of the proposals including a plan showing the affected car parks, and the Statement of Reasons for the Order, are available on request by e-mailing the address above.