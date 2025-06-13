All of the road closures to be aware of ahead of the Great Knaresborough Bed Race this weekend

Visitors and residents planning to attend the Great Knaresborough Bed Race are being advised to plan ahead, as a series of staggered road closures will be in place throughout the day.

This historic event will return to the streets of Knaresborough tomorrow (June 14) and has been held every year since 1966.

It is a mighty pageant of decorated beds, passengers and runners, combined with a gruelling athletic contest around a course of 2.4 miles.

Organised by volunteers from the Knaresborough Lions, the event helps to raise much-needed funds for local charities and community causes.

A number of road closures will be in place to ensure the safety of participants and spectators and will be staggered throughout the day.

From 10.00am, the Market Place and all access roads leading into it will be closed to traffic.

The main wave of closures comes into effect at midday, when the A59, which covers most of the High Street (from Silver Street down), Bond End, and the stretch up the hill to Harrogate Golf Club, will be closed.

Additionally, Boroughbridge Road will close from its junction with the High Street to the junction with Stockwell Road, while High Bond End will be closed up to Lands Lane.

From 2.00pm, roads used directly for the race will close.

This includes Waterside, from the World’s End pub to Castle Ings, and Castle Ings in its entirety.

A spokesperson from the Great Knaresborough Bed Race said: “Road openings will be staggered but will be done on the advice of the police, so be aware that some parts could be closed as late as 6.00pm if crowds are heavy and it is deemed unsafe to open them.”

For those needing to travel to Harrogate during the closures, a diversion will be in place via Briggate, Calcutt, and Forest Moor Road.

Bus services will also follow this diversion while the A59 is closed.

Meanwhile, train services will continue to operate as normal.

If you are coming by car, the Knaresborough Lions have organised a free park-and-ride bus operated by Connexions from GSPK at Manse Lane.

If you wish to park closer, King James’s School is offering £5 parking all day, with all money going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

For more information about The Great Knaresborough Bed Race, visit https://www.bedrace.co.uk/