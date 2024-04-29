Abnormal load to cause delays and road closures on A1(M) in Harrogate district as police issue warning to motorists
Motorists are being warned to expect delays and a number of road closures this afternoon as police escort an abnormal load on the A1(M).
The abnormal load will be traveling from the A1(M) to an industrial premises near Thirsk.
There will be some delays and temporary road closures, particularly around Topcliffe.
The affected roads are the A168 from the A1(M) at junction 49, A167, A61 and the roads in Topcliffe village.
The escort is planned to be between 1.30pm and 2.30pm, but the times may be subject to change.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the Topcliffe area during these times if at all possible.