The abnormal load will be traveling from the A1(M) to an industrial premises near Thirsk.

There will be some delays and temporary road closures, particularly around Topcliffe.

The affected roads are the A168 from the A1(M) at junction 49, A167, A61 and the roads in Topcliffe village.

The escort is planned to be between 1.30pm and 2.30pm, but the times may be subject to change.