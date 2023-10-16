News you can trust since 1836
A61 Harewood Bridge: Grade II-listed 18th-century bridge between Harrogate and Leeds to close again to undergo repair work

Harewood Bridge on the A61 between Leeds and Harrogate is set to be closed again this week to undergo specialist repair work.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read
The historic Grade-II listed bridge, which carries the A61 Leeds to Harrogate Road across the River Wharfe, will be shut overnight on Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 October to carry out specialist resurfacing work.

There will be a 20-mile signed diversion in place.

The bridge sees 17,000 vehicles use it each day and was recently closed for three weeks during the summer for waterproofing, resurfacing and footpath repair works.

Harewood Bridge on the A61 between Leeds and Harrogate is to close again this week to undergo repair workHarewood Bridge on the A61 between Leeds and Harrogate is to close again this week to undergo repair work
Councillor Matthew Robinson said: “You will recall that essential maintenance works were completed on the Harewood Bridge over the summer holidays.

“As part of these works, a specialist contractor was required to apply a small area of upgraded surfacing at the south end of the bridge and these works were unable to be undertaken at the time, but we have now been able to arrange this.

“We plan to do the works on Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 October with overnight closures from 8pm till 5.30am.

"It may be that the works are completed in one night but this will depend on the weather conditions.”

For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map

