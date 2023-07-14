From Wednesday, July 26 to Thursday, August 24, the historic Grade-II listed bridge, which carries the A61 Leeds to Harrogate Road across the River Wharfe, will be shut for essential maintenance work.

The bridge sees 17,000 vehicles use it each day and the closure and essential works are planned to coincide with the school summer holidays, with reduced levels of traffic.

There will be a signed diversion in place via:

- A61 Harrogate Road

- Ring Road Moortown

- Ring Road Meanwood

- Ring Road Adel

- A660 at Lawnswood roundabout

- A660 Otley Road

- A660 Leeds Road Bramhope to the A658 Dyneley Arms junction

- Pool Bank New Road

- Main Street Pool/Pool bridge into Huby/Weeton and through to the roundabout at Pannal – and vice versa

The diversion will be suitable for all vehicles.

Kenny Harkis, Senior Network Management Engineer at Leeds City Council, said: “The location of the excavations and the narrow width of the bridge means that to carry out the works safely, the bridge will have to be closed to all vehicles.

"We will be restricting other planned works along this route where possible to keep it free from additional obstructions and hold ups.

“Additional signage will be installed on the wider approaches to warn of the closure and advise motorists to use the alternative routes.

“Advance warning signs are already in place at the site to inform motorists that regularly use the bridge of what to expect and when.”