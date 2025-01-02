A59 at Kex Gill between Harrogate and Skipton closed again due to landslip after heavy rain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The A59 at Kex Gill between Harrogate and Skipton has been forced to close again due to a landslip which has been caused by heavy rain.

In a post on social media yesterday (January 1), North Yorkshire Council announced that the road was closed following heavy rain overnight which has caused a landslip.

The A59 is a key link for North Yorkshire and a £68.9 million road realignment project is currently taking place due to the long history of landslips which has caused long diversions for motorists and extra costs for the council.

The project will see a new three-mile road built from Blubberhouses that ends just after Kex Gill.

A original announcement by North Yorkshire Council forecast a completion date for the scheme of Summer 2025, but it is now set to be completed by Spring 2026.

The route has suffered 14 landslips since 2000.

Engineers are currently on site and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

For more information about roadworks, road closures and diversions in your area, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/roads-and-pavements/roadworks-road-closures-and-diversions