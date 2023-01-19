A1(M) collision: Road closed between Wetherby and A64 junction in Yorkshire due to serious crash

National Highways said: “The A1(M) in West Yorkshire is closed southbound between J45 Grange Moor Interchange (Wetherby, Boston Spa, Otley A659) and J44 Bramham Interchange (Leeds, York A64). This is due to a serious collision.

“West Yorkshire Police units, Yorkshire Ambulance paramedics, a helicopter from Yorkshire Air Ambulance, West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue units and National Highways traffic officers are attending.

“Road users caught within the closure will be released once the closure has been put in place and the incident scene has been secured.”

A1 at Wetherby

Diversion

Exit at J45

At the junction roundabout take the third exit on to the A659 and cross over the A1(M)

At the next roundabout take the first exit on to West Woods Road

Follow this road southbound to the T-junction with Thorner Road

Turn left on to Thorner Road eastbound

At the T-junction with Paradise Way turn right

Follow Paradise Way southbound to the Bramham Interchange (J44 of the A1(M)

