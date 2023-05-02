News you can trust since 1836
A1(M) Closure: Major road in North Yorkshire to be closed tonight to recover HGV lorry which crashed down bank

A section of the A1(M) will be closed tonight to allow for the recovery of a HGV lorry that left the carriageway this morning.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 2nd May 2023, 17:43 BST- 1 min read

The HGV crashed down the bank at around 8.45am this morning, close to junction 47 for Allerton Park interchange.

National Highways has said that the motorway will be closed from 8pm tonight to allow for the lorry to be recovered, and to minimise disruption to traffic.

A statement said: “A section of the A1(M) in North Yorkshire will be closed tonight (2 May) to allow for the recovery of an HGV that left the carriageway this morning.

A Major road in North Yorkshire is set to be closed tonight to recover a HGV lorry which crashed down a bank
A Major road in North Yorkshire is set to be closed tonight to recover a HGV lorry which crashed down a bank
"The HGV left the road close to junction 47 of the A1(M) northbound at around 8.45am.

"Lanes one and two, out of three, as well as the northbound entry slip, will have to be closed to traffic for the vehicle to be recovered and removed.”

