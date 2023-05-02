The HGV crashed down the bank at around 8.45am this morning, close to junction 47 for Allerton Park interchange.

National Highways has said that the motorway will be closed from 8pm tonight to allow for the lorry to be recovered, and to minimise disruption to traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement said: “A section of the A1(M) in North Yorkshire will be closed tonight (2 May) to allow for the recovery of an HGV that left the carriageway this morning.

A Major road in North Yorkshire is set to be closed tonight to recover a HGV lorry which crashed down a bank

"The HGV left the road close to junction 47 of the A1(M) northbound at around 8.45am.