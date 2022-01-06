A1M closure at Boston Spa and A64 Tadcaster after collision

The road was closed in both directions due to a collision involving a lorry which has struck the central reservation, at about 5am.

A Highways spokesman stated at 8am: “The northbound carriageway has now reopened, with two lanes (of three) running past the scene of the incident.

“The southbound carriageway remains closed at this time for ongoing vehicle recovery and carriageway clear up work.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“National Highways contractors are currently on scene along with specialist vehicle recovery.”

A diversion has been set in place with southbound traffic being diverted via the hollow triangle diversion symbol.

Drivers will exit at J45 and at the roundabout (Grange Moor Roundabout) take the third exit on to the A659.

At the next roundabout (Wattle Syke Roundabout) take the first exit on to West Woods Road.

Follow this road to the junction with Thorner Road and turn left. At the T-junction turn right on to Paradise Way.