A1M closure at Boston Spa and A64 Tadcaster after collision
The A1M between Boston Spa (junction 45) and the A64 Tadcaster (junction 44) is closed southbound.
The road was closed in both directions due to a collision involving a lorry which has struck the central reservation, at about 5am.
A Highways spokesman stated at 8am: “The northbound carriageway has now reopened, with two lanes (of three) running past the scene of the incident.
“The southbound carriageway remains closed at this time for ongoing vehicle recovery and carriageway clear up work.
“National Highways contractors are currently on scene along with specialist vehicle recovery.”
A diversion has been set in place with southbound traffic being diverted via the hollow triangle diversion symbol.
Drivers will exit at J45 and at the roundabout (Grange Moor Roundabout) take the third exit on to the A659.
At the next roundabout (Wattle Syke Roundabout) take the first exit on to West Woods Road.
Follow this road to the junction with Thorner Road and turn left. At the T-junction turn right on to Paradise Way.
Remain on this road to Bramham Crossroads Roundabout (J44 of A1(M)). Take the second exit to re-join the A1(M) southbound.