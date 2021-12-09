A1M closed southbound near Boroughbridge
The A1M near Boroughbridge is closed southbound between J49 and J48 due to an incident.
Emergency services, including North Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Air Ambulance are in attendance. National Highways has resources deployed to assist.
“Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time,” said a spokesman for National Highways.
Diversion route details and guidance from the authority is as follows:
Road users are advised to follow the solid black diamond diversion symbol on road signs.
Driving South, exit the A1M at J49
At the junction turn left onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 300 yards
At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168 (Boroughbridge). Proceed along this road for approximately 100 yards
At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles.
At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles.
At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile.
At the roundabout take the 3rd exit to re-join the A1(M) Southbound.
From A168;
Driving South/West exit the A168 dual carriageway at Dishforth.
At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles.
At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles
At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile.
At the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the slip road to re-join the A1(M) Southbound.
Further incident information is available on our www.trafficengland.com website. For urgent real-time assistance, our 24/7 contact centre team can provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.