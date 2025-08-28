A key bus route connecting Harrogate and Pateley Bridge will see later evening departures introduced on Fridays and Saturdays.

From Sunday, August 31, the last number 24 bus from Pateley Bridge will depart at 9.55pm (previously 6.30pm on Fridays and 6.55pm on Saturdays), and the final service from Harrogate will leave at 8.55pm (previously 5.30pm on Fridays and 6.55pm on Saturdays).

The route serves Nidderdale communities including Birstwith, Darley and Summerbridge, offering a vital connection for rural residents.

The changes have been welcomed by Skipton and Ripon MP Sir Julian Smith, who says it will mean residents and visitors can have more time to enjoy an evening out in Harrogate, Pateley Bridge and the surrounding villages and still return home by bus.

The number 24 bus making its way up Pateley Bridge High Street.

Sir Julian said: “This is a fantastic boost for Nidderdale.

“The extended timetable makes the 24 bus a more viable option for evening travel and supports our local pubs, restaurants and community events.

“I am grateful to North Yorkshire Council for their help to fund this service and I encourage everyone to make the most of it.”

The overall number of services has also increased, with Friday services rising from eight to nine and Saturday services up from seven to eight in each direction.