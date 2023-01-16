A complex situation where elderly Harrogate bus passengers may end up the losers
Harrogate residents say the loss of a vital bus service will undermine the ability of the elderly to keep appointments at hospital
Duchy Residents Association claims the cancellation of the X12 bus service from this weekend also risks creating social isolation for some older people.
Mrs Rebecca Oliver, chair of the Duchy Residents Association, said: "People think that everyone on the Duchy drives or can afford a taxis but this isn’t the case for all.
"For many of our older members of the community the X12 is their only route into the town centre.”
David Andrews, a regular bus passenger on the X12, said: "Many people on the Duchy rely on the bus for shopping, doctors' and hospital visits.
"Many live alone, on restricted means. Without the X12, some will be completely isolated.
"Some can barely walk and cannot access the nearest remaining bus services on the Ripon Road and Cold Bath Road."
Craig Temple, managing director of independent firm Connexions which runs the X12, said he was bitterly disappointed the service was ending but the situation had become financially impossible.
"Due to the awful traffic, we've had to look at all our Harrogate services to try and put them on time,” Mr Temple explained.
"We've been unable to run the X12 on time for a while, and this may be part of the reason why passenger numbers on it have halved since before Covid.
"At its best, it carried just over 60 passengers per day but now it struggles to carry 30 per day which doesn't even cover the diesel cost.
"The other reason is that concessionary passholders aren't travelling as often since Covid, which means this service has been hardest hit."
The area's Lib Dem Coun Peter Lacey, Coppice Valley & Duchy Division, points the finger of blame at the wider political picture for transport
problems.
"Although the decision has been made on commercial terms by the bus company, the absence of meaningful support for local bus services from both North Yorkshire County Council and Harrogate Borough Council points to the lack of an integrated transport strategy. "