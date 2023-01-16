A complex situation where elderly Harrogate bus passengers may end up the losers

The cost of living crisis - among many other factors - is making Connexions rethink some of its Harrogate bus services.

Duchy Residents Association claims the cancellation of the X12 bus service from this weekend also risks creating social isolation for some older people.

Mrs Rebecca Oliver, chair of the Duchy Residents Association, said: "People think that everyone on the Duchy drives or can afford a taxis but this isn’t the case for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For many of our older members of the community the X12 is their only route into the town centre.”

David Andrews, a regular bus passenger on the X12, said: "Many people on the Duchy rely on the bus for shopping, doctors' and hospital visits.

"Many live alone, on restricted means. Without the X12, some will be completely isolated.

"Some can barely walk and cannot access the nearest remaining bus services on the Ripon Road and Cold Bath Road."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Temple, managing director of independent firm Connexions which runs the X12, said he was bitterly disappointed the service was ending but the situation had become financially impossible.

"Due to the awful traffic, we've had to look at all our Harrogate services to try and put them on time,” Mr Temple explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've been unable to run the X12 on time for a while, and this may be part of the reason why passenger numbers on it have halved since before Covid.

"At its best, it carried just over 60 passengers per day but now it struggles to carry 30 per day which doesn't even cover the diesel cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The other reason is that concessionary passholders aren't travelling as often since Covid, which means this service has been hardest hit."

The area's Lib Dem Coun Peter Lacey, Coppice Valley & Duchy Division, points the finger of blame at the wider political picture for transport

Advertisement Hide Ad

problems.