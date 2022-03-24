A complete list of cancelled services on the Harrogate line between York and Leeds

The full list of cancelled services on the York - Harrogate - Leeds line are:

* The first train of the day - the 06:07 Harrogate to Leeds service.

* The 06:59 Leeds to York - stopping at Hornbeam Park, Harrogate, Starbeck, Knaresborough and Cattal.

The cuts are in addition to cuts made in December, which included the withdrawal of the limited stop service between Leeds and Harrogate.

* The 08:47 York to Leeds - stopping at Hornbeam Park, Harrogate, Starbeck, Knaresborough and Cattal.

* The 16:29 Leeds to York - stopping at Hornbeam Park, Harrogate, Starbeck, Knaresborough and Cattal.

* The 18:13 York to Leeds - stopping at Hornbeam Park, Harrogate, Starbeck, Knaresborough and Cattal.

* The 19:29 Leeds to York - stopping at Hornbeam Park, Harrogate, Starbeck, Knaresborough and Cattal.

* The 21:10 York to Leeds - stopping at Hornbeam Park, Harrogate, Starbeck, Knaresborough and Cattal.

* The 22:39 Leeds to Harrogate - stopping at Hornbeam Park and Harrogate.

It also saw cuts to the 06:23, 07:14, 17:09 and 17:39 departures from Leeds and the 07:09, 07:49, 08:41, 09:50 and 18:46 arrivals into Leeds.

The Harrogate Line Supporters Group said the 06:07 Harrogate to Leeds train was especially vital for business people and leisure customers trying to get to London Kings Cross before 10am. After May, the first service will be at o6:33 arriving at 7.10am - which misses connecting with the earlier trains to Kings Cross - such as the 06:40 and 07:00 services.

A spokesperson for Northern said: “We fully understand the concerns of those using our trains in Yorkshire and we are doing all we can to provide the best possible service for our customers who are very much at the heart of everything we do. We’re seeing fewer commuters travelling each day, and people travelling at different times of the week and for different reasons.